Six-Run Fifth Spoils Pandas' Night

July 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-42, 9-7) couldn't keep up with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (48-36, 10-6) offense in a 9-5 loss at Toyota Field Friday evening.

Pensacola outfielder Nathan Martorella crushed a two-run homer over the right field wall in the second inning to give the Blue Wahoos an early lead. That came against Trash Pandas pitcher Hayden Seig who made his first career start after 26 bullpen appearances this season.

The Trash Pandas got a run back in the bottom half as catcher Tyler Payne hooked a single down the left field line to score outfielder Tucker Flint. Flint had doubled previously to extend a 21-game on-base streak.

Rocket City tied the game in the third as outfielder Gustavo Campero homered for the second straight night. It was his team-leading 13th home run of the season which marked a new career-high for Campero and extended a season-high 10-game hitting streak.

Pensacola would respond with a solo dinger of its own in the fourth as infielder Sean Roby put the Blue Wahoos back up by one. The homer was Roby's second of the series after rejoining the Pensacola roster this week and it came against Rocket City reliever Noah Owen (L, 0-1) who was making his Double-A debut.

The Blue Wahoos followed that homer with six runs on six hits in the fifth. After four straight base hits, two of which brought in runs, infielder Zach Zubia delivered the big blow with a three-run bomb helping extend the Pensacola lead to 9-2 by the end of the frame.

The Trash Pandas received a boost in the bottom of the inning as after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, Myles Emmerson crushed his first home run of the season and at the Double-A level against Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Palacios (W, 6-5), making the score 9-5 Pensacola.

Rocket City couldn't add on in the final four innings as the Blue Wahoos clinched a series victory. The Trash Pandas offense managed to outhit the Blue Wahoos 12-10 but still dropped their fourth straight game. It was also Pensacola's 10th consecutive win at Toyota Field.

Rocket City will aim to end the skid against the Blue Wahoos on Saturday with fireworks blasting off following the game. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: TBD (RCT) vs. Tristan Stevens (PNS)

