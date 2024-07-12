Shuckers Dominant In 11-0 Win Over Lookouts

The Biloxi Shuckers scored 11 runs and only allowed three hits in their 11-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Chattanooga fell behind early, allowing two runs in the first inning. In the third, the Shuckers scored four runs and poured it on with five more in the fifth. Biloxi only scored runs in three of the nine innings, but smacked 11 hits and drew five walks.

After the Shuckers took the 11-0 lead, Lookouts reliever Brooks Crawford delivered a stellar performance. The right-hander only allowed one hit in four innings and struck out five consecutive batters. He now has an ERA of 3.51 on the season.

Offensively, Ivan Johnson was the bright spot for the Lookouts, collecting two hits including a double. Tomorrow Jose Acuna will make his first start for the Lookouts. Last season the right-hander had 19 starts and compiled a 7-3 record with 100 strikeouts. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

