Walk-off Wild Pitch Completes Biscuits' 5-4 Comeback Win

July 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (47-38, 7-9) overcame a three-run deficit and won on a walk-off wild pitch, 5-4, against the Tennessee Smokies (50-34, 10-6) on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tanner Murray scored the winning run, taking off from third base when he saw the pitch go to the backstop behind the plate.

Tennessee jumped ahead early, scoring all four of their runs in the first three innings. On his 26th birthday, Kenny Piper led off the bottom of the first with a monster blast to left field. It was his seventh homer of the season and second of the series.

Cole Wilcox settled in after his early struggles and finished with three shutout innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings with six punchouts.

The Biscuits put up three runs with two outs in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. Mason Auer singled through the left side to make it 4-2, and Gionti Turner ripped a two-run single into center field to tie the game.

Antonio Jimenez dominated out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old retired all nine hitters he faced with five strikeouts in his longest appearance of the season. He set the Biscuits up to win in the bottom of the ninth.

After loading the bases in the ninth, Murray scored on a wild pitch and jetted out his arms as he crossed the plate and completed the comeback win.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Chris Kachmar is slated to start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

