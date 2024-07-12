Misiorowski Strikes Out 10, Martin Smashes Grand Slam in Dominant Shuckers' Win

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Behind Jacob Misiorowski's second straight start with 10 strikeouts and 11 runs for the second time in three games, the Biloxi Shuckers (41-42, 11-5) dominated from the start in an 11-0, shutout win, over the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-61, 4-12) at AT&T Field on Friday night. The win marked Biloxi's eighth shutout win of the year and clinched at least a series split against the Lookouts.

Connor Scott recorded a hit in his fourth consecutive game since joining the Shuckers and gave Biloxi a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-RBI double to the wall in right-center. Ernesto Martinez Jr. added to the lead with the bases loaded in the third, driving in three on a three-RBI triple off the wall in center, making it 5-0. The next batter, Zavier Warren, drove in Martinez with a single to left, making it 6-0. In the fifth, the offense struck again with an RBI single from Lamar Sparks, driving in Brock Wilken from second after his lead-off double. After a walk loaded the bases, Casey Martin smashed his third career grand slam expanding Biloxi's lead to 11-0. It marked his first since August 25, 2021, with the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. The grand slam was Biloxi's second of the season and first since Brock Wilken's on May 11 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski turned in his second consecutive dominant start and limited the Lookouts to two hits and two walks over six shutout innings. Misirowski struck out 10 for the second consecutive start, including multiple strikeouts in the third, fourth and fifth inning. Misiorowski now has 20 strikeouts over his last two starts and ranks second in the Southern League with 98 on the season.

Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel tossed a perfect seventh and Nate Peterson finished the game with two perfect innings, giving Biloxi their eighth shutout win of the season.

Eight of the nine players in Biloxi's lineup recorded a hit, including multiple from Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-5), Brock Wilken (2-for-5) and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-3).

Logan Henderson (4-0, 1.75) is set to start for the Shuckers on Saturday night against Jose Acuña (0-1, 0.00) for the Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

