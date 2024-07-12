Barons Win Sloppy Affair on Friday Night

PEARL, MS - The Birmingham Barons evened the series on Friday night with a 7-4 victory over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. Cal Conley continued his hot series by going 2-for-4 with two runs, and Keshawn Ogans and Yolbert Sanchez increased their streaks.

One night after a 2-0 game in 2 hours, game four of the set on Friday night included nine walks, four hit batsmen, and eight combined pitchers.

Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-1) made his third Double-A start and battled through 4.0 innings of three-run baseball. Birmingham (6-10, 47-38) scratched across a run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth. The former second-round pick out of Virginia Tech allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bryson Horne tripled to begin the inning and scored on a Sebastian Rivero ground out. After the Barons upped the lead back to four in the sixth inning, Sanchez increased his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single, scoring Conley to make it 5-2.

The game kept away from the M-Braves in the seventh inning, with the Barons taking advantage of back-to-back Jorge Juan hit batsmen and then scoring runs on one of Terrell Tatum's three hits and the third Mississippi error of the game.

In the eighth inning, Sanchez added his second RBI of the game with a ground out scoring Conley, and it was 7-3. In the ninth, Geraldo Quintero walked and eventually scored on a Javier Valdes fielder's choice.

Conley is now 8-for-16 with six stolen bases and four runs this week. Ogans was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning to extend his season-high on-base streak to 16 games. The streak began on June 2.

Game five of the six-game set between the M-Braves and Barons is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP David Fletcher (0-2, 5.63) starting for Mississippi against RHP Riley Gowens (0-0, 0.00) for Birmingham. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

