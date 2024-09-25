Six Former Cyclones to Represent Mets in Arizona Fall League

September 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the rosters and coaching staffs for the 2024 Arizona Fall League (AFL), which begins on Monday, October 7, and concludes with the championship game on Saturday, November 16. Six Brooklyn Cyclones alumni - RHP Saúl García, RHP Noah Hall, RHP Jonathan Pintaro, RHP Jawilme Ramírez, INF Jacob Reimer, and INF Jett Williams - will represent the New York Mets as members of the Scottsdale Scorpions, along with prospects from the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Williams (2023), the Mets' No. 1 prospect per Baseball America and the No. 46 farmhand in all of MLB, leads the sextet after missing most of the 2024 season with a wrist injury. The 20-year-old slashed .215/.358/.298 with a .656 OPS in 33 games between Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse with nine extra-base hits and four runs batted in. As a 19-year-old with Brooklyn in 2023, Williams hit .299/.451/.567 with a 1.018 OPS in 36 contests, tallying seven home runs and 18 RBI. The 2022 first-round pick is the eighth-highest-ranked prospect in the AFL by Baseball America and 11th-highest by MLB Pipeline.

Reimer (2023-24), New York's No. 22 prospect, also dealt with injury in 2024, being limited to 25 contests due to a hamstring issue. After returning from the injured list, the 20-year-old went 9-for-46 (.196) in 14 contests with the Cyclones, garnering three doubles and four batted in. Reimer played 25 games with Brooklyn in 2023 after being transferred from Single-A St. Lucie, collecting a .203 average (16-79) with three doubles, a home run, and eight RBI.

Four members of the Cyclones' 2024 pitching staff will also make their way to the desert. García (2023-24), who entered the year as the organization's No. 33 prospect, dazzled in his lone start for Brooklyn this summer, striking out seven over 5.0 innings of three-hit ball in a win vs. Wilmington on September 4. The 21-year-old also made three appearances (two starts) for the Cyclones at the tail end of the 2023 season, accumulating a 1-0 record with a 3.46 ERA (5 ER in 13.0 IP) and 10 strikeouts. García, the first cousin of former Cyclone and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores (2008), will be teammates with his other first cousin, Wilmer Flores, a Detroit Tigers farmhand.

Hall (2024) was Brooklyn's Opening Day starter in 2024 before landing on the 7-day injured list for the remainder of the regular season on April 26. The 23-year-old went 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA (14 ER in 12.0 IP) and 12 K's.

Pintaro (2024) was signed by the Mets from the MLB Partner Pioneer League on June 3 and, despite tallying an 0-2 record, accrued a 2.50 ERA (10 ER in 36.0 IP) with one save, and 35 strikeouts in nine appearances (seven starts) with the Cyclones before joining Double-A Binghamton on August 1. After seven starts with the Rumble Ponies, the 26-year-old joined Triple-A Syracuse for one last start on September 14. Over his final five games (four starts) with Brooklyn, Pintaro managed a microscopic 0.49 ERA (1 ER in 18.1 IP) with five walks to 19 strikeouts.

Ramírez (2023-24) rounds out the group after finishing the last two seasons on Coney Island. In 21 appearances (six starts) for the Cyclones this season after joining from Single-A St. Lucie on May 14, the 22-year-old posted a 4-4 record with a 3.86 ERA (24 ER in 56.0 IP) and 43 strikeouts. Ramírez finished the campaign with a flourish mustering a 2-1 record with a 2.31 ERA (6 ER in 23.1 IP) and 25 punchouts in 12 outings (one start) between Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse.

The Brooklyn Cyclones open the 2025 regular season with a nine-game homestand, starting with three games against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday, April 4. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 2025 regular season by logging on to brooklyncyclones.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.