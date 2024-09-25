Former BlueClaws Head to Arizona Fall League

September 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nine former BlueClaws players are headed to the Arizona Fall League this year, all playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs, who open their season on October 8th.

The BlueClaws that will take part in the Arizona Fall League are as follows: Pitchers

RHP Wen-Hui Pan - The recently-turned 22 year old (September 19th) finished 2024 with the BlueClaws, allowing three earned runs in 21 innings with 22 strikeouts and seven walks. The native of Taiwan signed with the Phillies in January of 2023.

RHP Griff McGarry - McGarry spent part of 2022 with the BlueClaws, when he struck out 82 batters in 46 innings pitched. This year, he made 29 appearances with Lehigh Valley, with 40 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. He was a 5th round pick in 2021 out of the University of Virginia.

RHP Christian McGowan - McGowan helped the BlueClaws reach the postseason in 2021, making five August starts with a 2.81 ERA. He also made two starts with Jersey Shore at the start of the 2022 season. This year, he made 11 starts for Double-A Reading. This is his second trip to the Arizona Fall League. McGowan was a 7th round pick in 2021 from Eastern Oklahoma State JC.

LHP Tristan Garnett - The left-hander spent most of 2023 with the BlueClaws, where he had a 2.39 ERA in 37 innings. He had a 2.87 ERA this year across 31 appearances with Reading and finished the season with Lehigh Valley. He signed with the Phillies in 2021 out of Cal-State Dominguez Hills.

LHP Wesley Moore - Moore spent the second half of 2023 with the BlueClaws, where he had a 1.91 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched. He struck out 40 and walked 15. He returned to the BlueClaws to start this year and gave up four runs in 13.1 innings while striking out 18. Moore then finished this season with Reading. He signed with the Phillies in 2022 out of Kansas State. Position Players

SS Bryan Rincon - Rincon joined the BlueClaws for the final four weeks of the 2023 season, then began this year with Jersey Shore. However, an injury interrupted his season, and he returned for the final two weeks of the 2024 season. He was a 14th round pick in 2022 from Shaler Area HS (PA).

OF Gabriel Rincones, Jr. - A third round pick in 2022 from Florida Atlantic, Rincones spent the second half of 2023 with the BlueClaws, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 38 runs in 72 games. He spent 2023 with Reading, playing 59 games and hitting 11 home runs with 29 RBIs. He also played in the Arizona Fall League last year.

IF Otto Kemp - Kemp hit .333 in 41 games with the BlueClaws until his promotion to Reading. He added four Jersey Shore home runs and eight stolen bases in his second stint with the BlueClaws, following the last few weeks of the 2023 season. In addition to playing 58 games at Reading, he finished the season with 13 games in Lehigh Valley.

C Jordan Dissin - Dissin spent most of the season with the BlueClaws where he led the team with nine home runs and added 41 RBIs. He also threw out 32 potential base-stealers, second most in the South Atlantic League. He was drafted in the 12th round in 2022 from Saddleback JC in California.

Additionally, 2023-24 BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski and 2023 BlueClaws trainer Meaghan Flaherty will be a part of the Glendale coaching staff. MLB Pipeline Phillies Top 30

The following players are part of the MLB Pipeline Phillies Top 30 Prospects list:

10 Bryan Rincon

11 Gabriel Rincones, Jr.

20 Wen-Hui Pan

21 Griff McGarry

22 Christian McGowan

28 Otto Kemp

