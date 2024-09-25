Seven Renegades Players & Coaches Selected for Prestigious Arizona Fall League

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees and the Arizona Fall League today announced that six former Hudson Valley Renegades players and one coach have been selected to participate in the 2024 Arizona Fall League.

The six players include RHP Harrison Cohen (2023-24) INF Ben Cowles (22-23), INF Caleb Durbin (23), C Rafael Flores (23-24) RHP Jackson Fristoe (24), OF Garrett Martin (24). Additionally, Defensive Coach Derek Woodley (23-24) will serve as an Extra Coach. Cohen, Durbin, Flores, Fristoe, Martin and Woodley will suit up for the Salt River Rafters, while Cowles, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs in July, will play for the Mesa SolarSox.

Cohen, 25, began the season on the Injured List and upon return to the Renegades on July 15 went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA (19.1 IP, 10 H, 3 R/2 ER, 1 BB, 23 K, 1 HR, 0.57 WHIP) in 12 games. Across two seasons in Hudson Valley, Cohen is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 44 appearances, and has racked up 83 strikeouts in 66.0 innings (11.32 K/9). The New Hyde Park, New York, native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on August 15, 2022, out of George Washington University.

Durbin, 24, was a standout early in the 2023 season with the Renegades, batting .333/464/.397 (26-for-78) in 22 games with the team before a promotion to Double-A Somerset. In 2024 he combined to hit .275/.388/.451 (92-for-335) with 61 R, 25 doubles, 2 triples, 10 HR, 60 RBI, 53 BB and 31 SB in 90 games with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His 31 steals ranked fifth among Yankees farmhands.

This is the second time Durbin has played in the Arizona Fall League, suiting up for Mesa in 2023. He hit .353/.456/.588 (30-for-85) with 18 R, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 14 BB and an AFL-leading 21 SB in 23 games, later being named to the AFL Fall Stars Game. The Evanston, Ill., native was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the Washington University in St. Louis (Mo.). He was then acquired by the Yankees from the Braves along with RHP Indigo Diaz in exchange for LHP Lucas Luetge on December 28, 2022.

Cowles, 24, is one of the most-prolific hitters in Renegades history, batting .248/.353/.373 (112-for-451) with 20 doubles, 3 triples, 10 HR, 49 RBIs and 23 SB in 129 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He began 2024 with Double-A Somerset, where he batted .294/.376/.472 (96-for-326) in 88 games before being traded to the Chicago Cubs on July 30 along with RHP Jack Neely in exchange for RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. He was on the Injured List at the time and was activated in September, playing four games with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies. The 2024 Eastern League Player of the Month for April was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Maryland.

Flores, 23, combined to hit .279/.379/.495 (121-for-434) with 67 R, 31 doubles, 21 HR, 68 RBI, 66 BB and 8 SB in 122 games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024. Among Yankees farmhands this season, he ranked second in doubles, home runs, extra-base hits (52) and total bases (215), third in hits, tied for fourth in walks, and fifth in RBI, slugging percentage and OPS (.874). Following the season, Flores was tabbed by Baseball America as the Yankees' Minor League Player of the Year.

Across his two seasons with the Renegades (2023-24), he hit .268/.366/.400 (154-for-575), with 32 doubles, 1 triple, 14 HR, 76 RBIs, 87 BB in 162 games. He is the Gades' all-time leader in hits and doubles. The Anaheim, California, native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2022, out of Rio Hondo College.

Fristoe, 23, spent the 2024 season with Hudson Valley, going 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA (38.0 IP, 27 H, 18 R/1 6ER, 28 BB, 40 K, 2 HR) in 12 starts. He missed most of the second half win an injury, last pitching for the Renegades on June 22. The Paducah, Kentucky, native was selected by the Yankees in the 12th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Mississippi State University.

Martin, 24, spent the entire 2024 season with the Renegades, batting .216/326/.422 (62-for-287) with 50 R, 17 doubles, 3 triples, 12 HR, 43 RBI, 34 BB and 17 SB in 87 games. He was one of the hottest hitters on the team from August 13 through the end of the season, batting .304/.429/.570 (24-for-79) with 5 HR across 23 games. The Broomfield, Colorado, native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 14, 2023, out of Austin Peay State University.

Woodley, 53, concluded his second season in the Yankees organization and second as the Defensive Coach for Hudson Valley in 2024. He primarily worked with the Renegades' catchers, helping them be one of the best defensive units in Minor League Baseball, and with the team on its baserunning program.

Additionally, RHP Ryan Harvey of the Tampa Tarpons will represent the Yankees on the Salt River Rafters in 2024.

