Six First-Inning Runs Lead Shuckers to Rain-Shortened, 9-0, Win

KODAK, TN - After six first-inning runs, the Biloxi Shuckers (62-58, 28-23) cruised to a rain-shortened 9-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies (68-52, 32-20) at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday night. The game was called after six innings due to persistent rain, giving Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers his first career complete-game shutout.

The Shuckers offense started hot, tallying their first run of the day off Smokies' starter Joe Nahas with an RBI double from Wes Clarke three batters into the game. Ernesto Martinez, the next batter, scored Jackson Chourio with a groundout to first. Freddy Zamora continued the hit parade with a double off the wall in right, bringing home Clarke from third. Carlos Rodriguez extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single to right, ending Nahas' day after seven batters. Lamar Sparks extended the lead to 6-0 with an RBI single to right later in the inning.

Myers, staked to a six-run lead, struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the inning and worked around a two-out single for a scoreless first. He then retired each of the next seven batters, including three strikeouts. His strikeout of Cole Roederer to end the second gave him 140 strikeouts on the year, the first Southern League pitcher to reach the mark.

In the fourth, Jackson Chourio ripped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Isaac Collins for his 80th RBI of the year. Chourio became the 11th Southern League player since 2015 to reach 80 in a season and the first in Shuckers' franchise history to reach the mark. The next batter, Wes Clarke, smashed a 435-foot home run to left, his 22nd of the year, giving Biloxi a 9-0 lead.

Myers worked around baserunners in the fifth and sixth, completing six innings before rain ended the game early. He ended his night with 143 strikeouts on the year, 15 away from the Shuckers' single-season franchise record. Myers (8-5) earned the win while Nahas (0-3) took the loss.

The Shuckers will send righty TJ Shook to the mound on Wednesday against Cubs' second-overall prospect, Cade Horton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Smokies Stadium.

