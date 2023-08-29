M-Braves Announce 2024 Home Schedule
August 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Mississippi Braves have announced their home games for the 2024 season. The M-Braves are scheduled to begin their 2024 campaign on the road before Opening Night at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, versus the Biloxi Shuckers.
The 138-game schedule again features 69 home dates, including ten homestands. The M-Braves host their in-state rival Biloxi Shuckers three times, April 9-14, May 14-19, and July 4-6. The Montgomery Biscuits (May 27, 28-June 2, June 25-30), Pensacola Blue Wahoos (April 30-May 5, August 6-11), and Tennessee Smokies (July 30-August 4, September 3-8) will visit Trustmark Park twice during the 2024 season. The Rocket City Trash Pandas (June 11-16), Birmingham Barons (July 9-14), and Chattanooga Lookouts (August 20-25) will visit Pearl one time next season.
Other notable dates for the 2024 season include the M-Braves being home on Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Armed Forces Day (May 18), Memorial Day (May 27), Father's Day (June 16), and Independence Day (July 4). The M-Braves home finale at Trustmark Park is scheduled for Sunday, September 8.
Game times for the 2024 campaign, along with promotions, will be announced at a later date. For season tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.
