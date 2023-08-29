Fall Festival Comes to Toyota Field October 28

August 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - On Saturday, October 28, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a Fall Festival at Toyota Field, presented by Metro Diner. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse and the Toyota Outfield Experience will take place from 5-7 p.m. with a screening of The Haunted Mansion to follow on the videoboard at 7:15 p.m.

"The Trash Pandas are excited to welcome families from all throughout the area to Toyota Field for trick-or-treating for the fourth straight year," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone at Toyota Field in their best costumes for the biggest Halloween party in North Alabama."

If purchased online in advance of the event, tickets are $10. On October 28, tickets will be available for $15. Parking at Toyota Field is free and will be available on the gravel parking lot. Tickets are now available online or in person at the Wick Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field. Admission is FREE for all kids ages 12 and under.

The Rocket City Wranglers, Lifted Trucks, and Ride Now will be on hand with over 30 vehicles on display and candy for the trick-or-treating the event from 5-7. There will also be many local vendors on hand with table displays and samples. Before the movie begins at 7:15, there will be many activities for fans to participate in throughout the ballpark such as yard games, cornhole, and more.

The Dumpster Dive concession stand will be open for fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare. The Inline Electric Rock Porch and Pub Madison will have a selection of seasonal drinks available as well.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.