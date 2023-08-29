Series Opener Cut Short Due to Rain

August 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, TN- The Smokies and the Shuckers game one got cut early after the sixth inning. The Shuckers led 9-0 after the end of the sixth so they won the ballgame tonight.

Biloxi came out with an early punch, scoring six runs in the first inning and knocking out Smokies starter Joe Nahas in the first inning. Biloxi catcher Wes Clarke doubled to start the scoring to make it 1-0. Freddy Zamora hit another RBI double to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Lamar Sparks knocked in two more runs to cap off the scoring at 6-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jackson Chourio doubled to score Collins and make it 7-0. To cap off the scoring, Clarke hit a monster shot to left field to score two more runs and make it 9-0. The rain came pouring down after the sixth inning and the ballgame was called final.

The series will continue tomorrow at 7:00 P.M. Tomorrow's game is the MiLB free game of the night . You can stream free on MiLB.com, MLB.com, the MLB TV app, the MLB Pipeline home page, and the Brewers and Cubs sites.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.