Six Athletes Experiencing First Professional Contracts in Zephyr's Inaugural Season

In a season of firsts, many women's soccer players across the country are experiencing their first professional contract.

With the kickoff of the USL Super League, at least 176 professional women's soccer roster spots were created. This gave the opportunity for many athletes to sign their first professional contract without having to go abroad or be drafted into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Spokane Zephyr FC has provided the opportunity for six athletes to sign their first professional contract. Makena Carr, Emma Jaskaniec, Hailey Coll, Wayny Balata, Julianne Vallerand and Alyssa Bourgeois are all experiencing their first professional season together.

Each athlete brings their own experience to the club and are excited to continue with their rookie season.

Makena Carr

Makena Carr spent three years at the University of Washington before transferring to Saint Mary's College. In her senior year at Saint Mary's, Carr was named All-WCC First Team (2023) and finished with a goal and two assists on the season.

When Carr signed her contract with Zephyr, one of the first people she informed was her former college head coach at Saint Mary's, who had taken a chance on bringing her into the program.

"I told my Saint Mary's head coach, Theresa Romagnolo, because she played a really big part in where I'm at today," Carr said. "She took me in, and she instilled a lot of belief in me and so I'm really grateful and appreciate everything that she's done for me."

Carr did not know if she would play professionally, but after a successful senior season, she wanted to take the next step in her soccer career. The defender was drafted by Seattle Reign FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Carr signed her Zephyr contract in May.

"I never knew that I would actually get to this point," Carr said. "And so I'm really proud of myself. So signing my first professional contract was super exciting."

Carr started and played 56 minutes in Spokane's inaugural match against Fort Lauderdale United FC which ended in a 1-1 draw. She has enjoyed her first professional experiences in Spokane.

"I love being here," Carr said. "I love the team, I love the coaches, and everyone who's involved here in the community. I'm super excited as we move forward with the season."

Emma Jaskaniec

Emma Jaskaniec spent five seasons at the University of Wisconsin where she scored 37 goals in 91 matches prior to coming to Spokane. She was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2022 and helped the Badgers reach the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Jaskaniec knew she loved soccer when she started playing at the age of three and had her eyes set on playing professionally for as long as she could remember.

"When I found out you could be a professional, it was always my dream to play soccer and be paid to play soccer, and be known for it," Jaskaniec said. "So getting a professional contract here at Spokane has been unbelievable and it's really a dream come true."

Jaskaniec was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Utah Royals. She was announced as part of Spokane's roster in May.

"I was visiting my boyfriend at the time, and I was on the phone while he was in the room, so he was the first person I told," Jaskaniec said. "But then I immediately called my parents, and I think my dad started crying."

Jaskaniec has seen action in three matches this season, starting in the past two matches, and most recently played 66 minutes in Spokane's 2-2 draw with DC Power FC on Sept. 29. Her goal for the season is to learn and help support the team in any capacity.

"I want to grow and learn and have an impact," Jaskaniec said. "But I also think being a part of this brand new league, we have the opportunity to do something special and win a championship. And these girls here are unbelievable both as people and players and I think we have something really special, growing as a team, and whatever I can do to impact that...is my goal for my rookie season."

Hailey Coll

Hailey Coll recorded 200 career saves over four seasons at Oregon State University. The goalkeeper also earned a cap and shutout with the U.S. Women's National Team program in a U17 match against Venezuela and was part of the Portland Thorns development academy before signing her first professional contract.

Coll spent time with Seattle Reign FC in the preseason before signing her Zephyr contract in June. Coll feels gratitude for the opportunity she has with Spokane and is excited for the opportunities the USL Super League has created for professional women's soccer.

"The new opportunity that we all have been given this past season, I think, is very unique and very special," Coll said. "I mean, growing up, we didn't have pathways like this, and I think that it's been really difficult to break into the professional scene. And now that there's a lot more opportunities, it's really allowing for a lot of younger players to be able to play fresh out of college, which we're really grateful for."

In her rookie season, Coll wants to soak up everything she can learn and support the team however she can. She is awaiting the chance to make her professional debut.

"I think being a sponge is super important as a rookie," Coll said. "We're all first years, and it can be really challenging, but we also are trying to soak up every single thing that we can learn every single day in training, and I think that it's really important to just do our absolute best and support the team in whatever way possible."

Wayny Balata

Wayny Balata competed extensively in the Canadian national program, helping the squad take fourth at the U-17 World Cup in Uruguay. She also represented Canada at the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic. The midfielder played college soccer at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team in 2019 and the All-Conference Second Team in 2021.

Balata signed with Spokane in May.

"I've never been on the West Coast, and I've never been to Spokane, so I just came here excited to see what it's like," Balata said. "From the moment I got into town, it felt like we were just a big family, and especially coming from the staff, from the moment you set foot in the city, they're so willing to help, willing to be there for you... That welcomeness you feel from the moment you get here is definitely something that was surprising, but also very, very much welcomed."

Balata immediately told her parents about her contract because they were her biggest supporters in her career.

"It just felt natural to just let my family know, my parents, the ones that were driving to soccer practice when I first started," Balata said. "And so just to see this all come along, it just felt so nice to be able to share that happy news with them and get to where I wanted to be."

Balata's goal for her rookie season is to soak it all in and learn as much as possible from her teammates. She is excited to make her professional debut when the opportunity arises.

Julianne Vallerand

Fullback Julianne Vallerand spent five years with the University of West Virginia Mountaineers, winning the Big 12 Conference Championship in 2022. She also has extensive experience playing with the Canadian National Youth teams. Vallerand was a member of the Team Canada squads that placed fourth in the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, and won silver at the 2016 CONCACAF U-16 Championship.

Vallerand signed with Spokane in May and has enjoyed her experience in Spokane so far and found joy in being a professional soccer player.

"You just wake up and you're excited to go to work, because soccer's your work," Vallerand said. "Being here and being in a new league, it feels good to be a part of something that's bigger. Growing the game has just been amazing."

The fullback arrived in Spokane recently and is looking forward to growing with the team this season. She looks forward to making her debut on the pitch later in the season.

"I want to grow here, and we're already surrounded by great people and staff and resources and I'm looking forward to growing, but I also want to help my teammates with whatever I can bring," Vallerand said.

Alyssa Bourgeois

Alyssa Bourgeois attended Santa Clara University where she started 43 of the 51 matches she played. The defender helped lead her team to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament after scoring a goal against Arizona State. Bourgeois was the 47th pick of the NWSL Draft, going to the Houston Dash.

The Massachusetts native has enjoyed her first professional experience in Spokane and values the support system Spokane has offered.

"I think that I've been most surprised about the support group around us," Bourgeois said. "I feel like it's way bigger than soccer, and obviously from the outside looking in, like a lot of spectators, you see the product on the field when the game is going on and all that, but you don't see the practices, the conversations and all that stuff behind the scenes. One thing that has really taken me by surprise is just how willing the staff is to be there for all the players, but also that it's so much more than soccer."

Bourgeois has appeared in all four of Zephyr's matches and started three matches. Her most recent appearance was against DC Power FC on Sept. 29.

Bourgeois said she is excited to learn and grow alongside her teammates in the USL Super League's inaugural season and also wants to use her platform to inspire the future generations of soccer players.

"To be given a platform where younger girls can see us, I think that's something I won't take for granted in this first year," Bourgeois said. "So I think that's another big thing for me, is I would like to become very integrated in the community in Spokane. I just want to be able to grow here, and we're already surrounded by great people and staff and resources and I'm looking forward to that."

Zephyr continues to achieve firsts in their inaugural season and each of these athletes are experiencing one more first - their first professional contract. Each of these athletes brings their experiences to the club and will continue to support the team's growth as the season progresses.

