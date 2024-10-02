Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USL Super League - Regular Season

DC Power Football Club (0-4-3) 0 vs. 3 Tampa Bay Sun FC (2-1-4)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Audi Field - Washington, DC

Player Notes:

Forward Loza Abera made her first career start for Power FC; she completed 90 minutes.

Academy Player Maleeya Martin made her professional debut as a starter; she completed 90 minutes.

The following players made their seventh consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Friedrichs, Grace Yango, and Jorian Baucom.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its second match in club history against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Power FC are now 0-1-1 against Tampa Bay all-time.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Maleeya Martin, Claire Constant (C), Madison Wolfbauer, Susannah Friedrichs (Alex Kirnos 78 ¬Â²), Anna Bagley (Mariah Lee 66 ¬Â²), Charlie Estcourt (Katrina Guillou 66 ¬Â²), Grace Yango (Jennifer Cudjoe 42 ¬Â²), Katie Duong (Yuuka Kurosaki 77 ¬Â²), Loza Abera, Jorian Baucom

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay,

Head Coach: Frédéric Brillant

Tampa Bay Sun FC Lineup: Vivianne Bessette, Jordyn Listro, Wasila Diwura Soale (Sydny Nasello 26 ¬Â² [Paige Almendariz 75 ¬Â²]), Erika Tymrak (Jade Moore 72 ¬Â²), Natasha Flint, Kristen Edmonds, Cecilie Nielsen (Ashley Clark 72 ¬Â²), Brooke Hendrix, Carlee Giammona, Natalia Staude, Lauren Kozal

Unused Substitutes: Ashley Orkus, Andrea Hauksdottir, Riley Mattingly Parker

Head Coach: Denise Schilte-Brown

