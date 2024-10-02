Sun Win in Dominant Fashion vs D.C.

October 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC earned its second road victory of the season Wednesday night against DC Power FC.

The Sun came into the match following a 0-0 draw in their last outing vs Carolina last Friday. Tampa Bay's Jordyn Listro emphasized after that match that the team would continue to work toward finding a way to put the ball in the back of the net.

As Listro had hoped, her team was able to break through and get their first goal in over three weeks Wednesday night in Audi Field.

It was a quiet first half for both sides, with neither team having an expected goal rate above 0.6. Tampa Bay's Lauren Kozal, who made her first start in goal for the Sun, made the biggest play of the half for the Sun, denying DC on their lone breakaway opportunity.

In the second half, Tampa Bay managed to capitalize on DC's errors, which ultimately made the difference on the night.

A Power turnover in the 56th minute was controlled by Tampa Bay's Sydny Nasello and played perfectly forward to Cecilie Floe Nielsen for a strike from just inside of the box to give the Sun a 1-0 lead

The momentum stayed with the Sun from that moment on.

A goal line clearance by DC in the 61st minute was ruled a handball, leading to a Giammona penalty goal to double Tampa Bay's lead.

Sydny and Cecilie connected one more time in the 68th minute to secure the 3-0 victory for the Sun.

"I scored two goals because of my amazing teammates," Cecilie said about earning a brace in her first start for the team. "Two amazing assists from Nasello, so I'm getting set up great by my teammates."

The Sun will look continue to build that chemistry as their new arrivals get acclimated alongside their teammates. The team hits the pitch next on Saturday, October 12th back home at Riverfront Stadium. Click here to secure your seats. -->

