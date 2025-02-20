Single Game Tickets for the Staten Island FerryHawks' 2025 Season Now on Sale

February 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







The wait is over, baseball fans! Single game tickets for the Staten Island FerryHawks' highly anticipated 4th season are officially on sale! Get ready to experience another unforgettable season of fun, excitement, and action at SIUH Community Park. With thrilling games, special promotions, and fan-favorite events, there's something for everyone at Staten Island's home of baseball.

Fun Weekly Promotions!

This season, we're bringing some of our best weekly promos to make sure every game is a good time:

"Two's" Days: 2 for 1 tickets & $2 Nathan's Hot Dogs! Double the fun without breaking the bank.

Wing Wednesday: $5 wings special! Grab some wings and enjoy the game with friends and family.

Thirsty Thursday: $5 Bud & Bud Light Draft Beers! Kick off the weekend early with cold drinks and great baseball.

Saturday Night Lights: Fireworks Night! Every Saturday night home game will end with a dazzling fireworks display.

Sunday Fundays: Kids Run the Bases presented by Uncle Louie G's! Little fans can take the field after the game, live out their baseball dreams, and receive a special coupon to enjoy Uncle Louie G's Italian ice.

Mark Your Calendars for Fan-Favorite Events!

In addition to our weekly specials, we're bringing back some of the most highly anticipated game nights of the season along with some new promotions:

May 2: The biggest party in baseball returns to Staten Island for the 2025 Home Opener

May 18: "First Responders Day" with a special tribute t-shirt presented by the Tunnel To Towers Foundation (Stay tuned for further announcement!)

*May 31: "Star Wars Night" with special light saber ticket packages and training classes with Empire Saber Guild, the NYC branch of Saber Guide, a not-for-profit costumed performance group of Star Wars enthusiasts

*June 14: "Military Appreciation Night" with a camo hat giveaway presented by the Tunnel To Towers Foundation

June 15: "Father's Day At The Ballpark" presented by Thomson Law with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway of Staten Island's very own, Bobby Thomson - a former Curtis High School graduate and outfielder for the NY Giants whose walk-off home run in 1951 ("The Shot Heard Round The World") sent the Giants to the World Series against the Yankee

*June 21: "Faith and Family Night" to celebrate what brings us together - faith, family, and community

*July 4: "Independence Day Celebration" with Staten Island's biggest July 4th fireworks display overlooking the New York City skyline

*July 26: Join us for "Irish Heritage Night" as the FerryHawks transform into the Irish Goodbyes with special jerseys, exclusive game day merch, and fun entertainment

*August 9: Join us for "Italian Heritage Night" presented by ItalianPower.com as the FerryHawks transform into the Staten Italy Gabagools with special jerseys, exclusive game day merch, and fun entertainment

*September 7: "Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night" presented by Staten Island University Hospital to benefit the Brian Halpin Pediatric Cancer Center

* = Post-game fireworks

Get Your Tickets Today!

The excitement is building for the 2025 season, and single game tickets are selling fast! Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the action. Whether you're coming for the fun weekly promos or to enjoy a memorable event, there's no better place to be than at the ballpark with the FerryHawks! Now is your chance to step up to the plate and join the action! To purchase tickets and learn more about the promotional schedule, click here or call (929) 594-2957 today. Let's make this season one to remember!

Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2025

