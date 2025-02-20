Braydon Nelson and Jack Lynch Join Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitcher Braydon Nelson and infielder Jack Lynch. Both players begin their first season with the Ducks and second in professional baseball.

"Both Braydon and Jack had strong seasons in the Pioneer League last year," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "They are excited to compete in the Atlantic League, and we look forward to welcoming them to Long Island."

Nelson joins the Ducks after playing with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League in 2024. He appeared in 22 games, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.64 ERA and four saves. In 29.2 innings of work, he struck out 34 batters while conceding 23 hits and 12 walks. The 26-year-old was exceptional during the month of August, totaling a 2.30 ERA in 11 appearances.

The Ohio native played six seasons of collegiate baseball, including two years at St. Bonaventure University in New York (2018-19) and four at the University of Tampa (2020-23). He pitched in 90 games (33 starts), compiling a 20-11 record with a 4.21 ERA, 14 saves and 307 strikeouts to 114 walks over 305.2 innings pitched. The righty was named the UT Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2022-23 and a First Team All-American in 2022.

Lynch comes to Long Island after spending the 2024 campaign with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League. He played in 93 games, totaling 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 58 runs, 110 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 35 walks and 10 stolen bases. In addition to batting .292, he posted a .355 on-base percentage and an .811 OPS. The 26-year-old was red hot during the month of July, hitting .375 in 25 games.

Prior to his professional career, the Connecticut native played six seasons of collegiate baseball, spending four seasons at Ithaca College in New York (2018-21) and two seasons at Manhattan University (2022-23). In 184 games, he batted .294 with 12 homers, 125 RBIs, 126 runs, 192 hits, 34 doubles, 11 triples, 82 walks, 35 stolen bases and a .817 OPS. The shortstop/third baseman earned Second Team All-MAAC honors in 2022 at Manhattan.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

