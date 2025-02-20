Revs 'Riff' - Another Album of Promos Drops

February 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - Revolution officials have compiled the "non-stop classics, from yesterday and today" as the next release of promotional themes and events to hit the charts of the 2025 ALPB season. From one-of-a-kind experiences for moms and dads on their respective holidays, to youth-centric organizations sleeping under the stars, to the recurring classics that keep fans coming back "Time After Time" at WellSpan Park.

Before and after select Revs matchups, fans can enjoy unique dine-and-play experiences, adding a new 'spin' to making memories at the ballpark.

Mother's Day Bubbles & Bats - Batting Practice & Brunch - 05/18

Girl Scout Sleepover - 06/13

Father's Day Bats & Brews - Batting Practice & Picnic - 06/15

Captain Bob's Crab Feasts - two-hour all-you-can-eat Crab Picnics - 06/29, 07/27, 08/24

Scout Sleepover - 08/08

Weekly Recurring Themes - Fan Favorites Return!

Wednesdays

Wednesdays at WellSpan Park will welcome wagging tails and wishful winning. Bark in the Park returns for another season, thanks to new partner Stateline Canine, allowing well-behaved pups to bring their humans to the ballpark. The fun doesn't stop there- Winning Wednesday is back! If the Revs win, YOU win, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans at a victorious Wednesday game will leave with a FREE voucher to the next Revs Wednesday home game.

Thursdays

The Revolution is committed to supporting the community, which is why Hunger Free Thursdays returns for another season. Fans who bring nonperishable food donations benefiting the York County Food Bank will receive a FREE ticket to that night's game.

Fridays

What fan doesn't love free stuff?! Well, the Revs are amping up Friday nights by featuring giveaways and "Freebie Friday" enter-to-win promotions at all ten Friday home games this season. Stay tuned! The full giveaway lineup drops on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Saturdays

The fan-favorite inside-the-park fireworks spectaculars return after EVERY Saturday night Revs game at WellSpan Park! More details to be announced soon.

Sundays

Family-centric Sunday Fundays return for another spot on the recurring roster for the Revs thanks to Weis Markets. Festivities for the whole family include:

-Pre-game specialty autograph sessions

-Pre-game catch on the field

-Post-game kids round the bases

The list just keeps growing, and the Revolution are gearing up for a promotional calendar that will top the charts. Stay tuned as the entire promotional schedule is released leading up to single-game tickets going on sale March 9, 2025!

Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2025

