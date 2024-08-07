Simpson Makes History, Leverett Leads Pitching Staff to One-Hit Shutout in 1-0 Win Over Shuckers

August 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Chandler Simpson broke the club's single-season stolen base record, Adam Leverett led the pitching staff to a one-hit shutout, and the Montgomery Biscuits (59-45, 19-16) edged the Biloxi Shuckers (52-49, 22-12) in a 1-0 contest on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Simpson stole two bags in the first inning to reach 48 stolen bases in 52 games. He broke the previous single-season record held by Mason Auer, who stole 47 bases in 2023.

Leverett pitched six innings of one-hit ball, retiring 18 straight after allowing a leadoff single. The pitching staff combined for their 13th shutout of the season and their fourth in the last seven games.

Carson Williams scored Montgomery's lone run in the third inning. After a leadoff triple, he scored on a groundout by Dominic Keegan.

Antonio Jimenez pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Alfredo Zarraga followed with a six-out save. He struck out four over two shutout innings and has seven saves this season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Adam Seminaris is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.