Moore Settles the Score in Walk-off Winner

August 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - Trash Pandas second baseman Christian Moore belted two home runs, including a walk-off two-run blast in the ninth inning, to give Rocket City a 7-5 come-from behind win over the Birmingham Barons Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Playing in only his fourth game with the Trash Pandas, Moore crushed his second home run at the Double-A level in the opening inning. It was his first home run at Toyota Field and gave Rocket City a 1-0 lead. It would be the first of four dingers on the night for Trash Panda bats.

The home team struck for two more runs in the second as designated hitter Matt Coutney went deep to dead-center for his first Double-A home run as the Trash Pandas increased their lead to 3-0.

Birmingham rallied in the fifth for a five-run frame against Trash Pandas pitchers Samuel Aldegheri and Eric Torres. The Barons collected three walks, two singles and a go-ahead three-run home run from outfielder DJ Gladney which was his first hit at the Double-A level.

The Trash Pandas got within one in the seventh as infielder Ben Gobbel rolled into an RBI fielder's choice to drive in a run. Catcher Tyler Payne tied the game in the eighth after he rocketed his fourth round-tripper of the season down the right field line. It was a solo shot to tie the game at five.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth. With two out and nobody on base, third baseman Chad Stevens launched a double off the top of the leftfield wall to keep the inning alive. That set the stage for Moore who delivered the game winner off Barons reliever Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa. Moore ended his night with four hits, two home runs, and three driven in as the Trash Pandas evened the series with a 7-5 win.

Reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks (W, 6-4) got the win by tossing a scoreless ninth. Hoopii-Tuionetoa (L, 0-2 took the loss for Birmingham.

The Trash Pandas had 11 hits for the game. In addition to Moore, Coutney finished 2-4 with his two-run homer and single. The Barons had 12 base-knocks and were led by catcher Adam Hackenberg who went a resounding 5-5 with a double, four singles, a run and RBI. Gladney finished 2-5 with his three-run shot and a single. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez chipped in with two singles in five at-bats for the Barons as well.

The Trash Pandas will aim for a second straight victory on Thursday against Birmingham on Construction Workers Appreciation Night sponsored by Floor & Decor. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Juan Carela (BIR)

