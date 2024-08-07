Trash Pandas Reveal Funds from Pop-Up Series

August 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce they've raised a total of $39,173 during the team's pop-up series from June 13-16 against the Mississippi Braves.

Due to unplayable field conditions in Mississippi, the two teams played a unique five-game series in four days at Toyota Field.

Mississippi played as the home team throughout the series, marking the first time the Trash Pandas wore their road grey uniforms at Toyota Field.

Ticket proceeds benefited the Trash Pandas Foundation, and all reserved seats were set at $10 (plus tax). Parking at Toyota Field was complimentary throughout the five-game Father's Day weekend series.

