Shuckers Fall to Biscuits in Pitcher's Duel, 1-0

August 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Kaleb Bowman on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Kaleb Bowman on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In a tight pitcher's duel at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night, the Biloxi Shuckers (52-49, 22-12) fell by a 1-0 score to the Montgomery Biscuits (59-45, 19-16), with the two teams combing for six hits, with none coming off the bullpen. The 1-0 score was the first between the two teams since April 6, 2024, the second game between the two in the season series.

Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski worked around trouble in each of his first two innings, stranding Chandler Simpson at third in the first and the bases loaded in the second. In the third, Carson Williams led off the inning with a triple and a fielder's choice from Dominic Keegan gave the Biscuits their only run of the night.

For the Biscuits, starter Adam Leverett was dominant after Dylan O'Rae lined a single into left off the first pitch of the game. After the single, Leverett retired 18 straight batters, finishing six shutout innings on 58 pitches.

Out of the bullpen, Kaleb Bowman (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) and Sam Carlson (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) both dominated for the Shuckers, keeping the game at a one-run deficit. With the appearance, Bowman lowered his ERA to 2.44 on the season over 29 appearances, the ninth-lowest in the Southern League among pitchers with at least 25.

For the Biscuits, Antonio Jimenez and Alfredo Zarraga held the Shuckers scoreless, including a six-out save from Zarraga for his seventh of the season. Leverett (6-3) earned the win while Wichrowski (2-2) took the loss.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Seminaris (1-3, 4.10) is set to start for the Shuckers against Trevor Martin (1-2, 5.68) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.