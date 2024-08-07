Tolve, M-Braves Rally Late to Even Series with Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - Tyler Tolve doubled twice and went 3-for-4 with two RBI to help the Mississippi Braves past the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night 5-4. The M-Braves rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for the win to even the series with the Wahoos.

Darius Vines made his first start at Trustmark Park since 2022 and was given a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The M-Braves scored three runs with two outs. Justin Dean walked, stole a base, and scored on a Cal Conley single. Yolbert Sanchez singled next and came home on a Tolve two-run double.

Making his first appearance on the mound since a relief outing for Atlanta at Milwaukee on July 29, Vines threw 94 pitches, allowing two runs on six hits while walking four in a no-decision. The Blue Wahoos (19-15, 57-45) grabbed a run in the fifth inning on a Graham Pauley sacrifice fly and another in the sixth on a single from Jacob Berry.

Pensacola tied the game in the seventh inning after Landon Harper (W, 2-0) walked the first batter of the seventh inning. Jakob Marsee singled home Shane Sasaki to post the first run against Harper in 13 appearances. The Pearl River CC and Southern Miss product has his scoreless streak snapped at 25.1 innings. Harper settled for the win and has a 1.19 ERA over 15 outings, four walks, and 26 strikeouts.

Mississippi stranded the bases loaded in the sixth and went down in order in the seventh but regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tolve smacked his second double of the game-his team-leading 20th of the year-to start the inning. Keshawn Ogans singled to place runners at the corner for Bryson Horne. The M-Braves DH connected for a run-scoring double on Wednesday to put the club up 4-3. Bryson Worrell added an RBI groundout, and it was 5-3.

Rolddy Munoz and Patrick Halligan were credited with holds, and after one run scored for the Blue Wahoos in the ninth inning, Elison Joseph (S, 2) was able to get the final out with the tying run at third base. Joseph has seven scoreless outings to begin his Double-A time.

Sanchez collected his third-straight two-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a run. Ogans was 1-for-3 with a run and has reached base safely in 30 of his last 32 games.

Game Three of the six-game set between the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos is Thursday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 3.15) starts for Mississippi against Pensacola RHP Evan Fitterer (8-5, 4.76). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

