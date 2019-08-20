Simon Jewelers & High Point Rockers to Host "Digging for Diamonds' Contest

High Point, NC - Gary Simon, owner of Simon Jewelers, is delighted to host the first "Digging for Diamonds" at BB&T Point, home of the High Point Rockers, on August 24, 2019 at 6:30PM following the Rockers game against the York Revolution. The event will allow up to 144 lucky contestants, who have signed up at Simon Jewelers, online, or at the ballpark by August 17, an opportunity to win a 1.12 carat round brilliant diamond valued at $6,500.

"Our partnership with the High Point Rockers is just one of the many benefits of having our own downtown hometown team," said Simon. "We are thrilled to be a part of the excitement on Saturday, August 24th that will not only include a post game fireworks extravaganza, but our first ever Digging for Diamonds contest."

The contestants will be allowed on the field after the fireworks display to "dig through" 600 boxes on the field. Ten lucky people will find small sealed jewelry boxes to be opened by Mr. Simon. Nine boxes will contain a heart-shaped stone, while the lucky winner will have a round stone identifying them as the winner! Mr. Simon will then present them with the 1.12 carat diamond. Each participant will receive an inaugural Simon Jewelers/Rockers baseball for their participation.

"Simon Jewelers has been a leader in the Triad market for years coming up with creative and innovative ways to promote their business," said Ashley Kearns Office and Retail Manager for the High Point Rockers. "Gary was one of the first people and businesses to reach out to us in 2018 to talk about unique ways to help baseball be successful in downtown High Point because he believes in his city and we believe in him."

Please join Simon Jewelers and the High Point Rockers after the fireworks for this exhilarating, hands-on event on Saturday, August 24, 2019!

