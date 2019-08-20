Bees Swat Skeeters For Third Consecutive Win

(Sugar Land, TX) - The New Britain Bees (16-20, 51-54) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (21-16, 56-51) 7-5 at Constellation Field on Monday night and have now won three of the first four games of a seven-game series.

New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan (7-6) picked up the win after allowing three runs on eight hits (one home run) in six innings pitched, walking and striking out one as the right-hander notched his second consecutive quality start and sixth overall, tops amongst active players on the roster. Sugar Land starting pitcher Chase De Jong (3-2) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits (one home run) in six innings on the mound, walking two, striking out five, and throwing a wild pitch. Jose Rosario finished things off in the bottom half of the ninth inning for his seventh save of the season.

New Britain took a 3-0 lead versus De Jong five batters into the contest thanks to a bases-clearing double all the way to the wall in right centerfield off the bat of Mike Carp that plated Ryan Jackson, Bijan Rademacher, and Jason Rogers. The Bees jumped out in front 4-0 in the third frame courtesy of a double produced by Rogers that allowed Rademacher to cross the plate after he reached on a bunt single with one away and moved up into scoring position by stealing his 17th base of the campaign. The visitors made it 5-2 in their favor in the fifth when Rademcher cracked a solo home run over the right field wall for his 13th four-bagger of 2019. The boys from the Hardware City extended their advantage to 7-3 in the eighth by way of an RBI double from Carp that scored Rogers and a run-scoring groundout by Logan Moore that allowed pinch-runner Jared James to cross the plate as New Britain improved to 9-4 this season against the reigning Atlantic League of Professional Champions. Rademacher led the way with his second four-hit performance of the season.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 23rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

