Simmons, Baylor Lift Threshers to 12-9 Victory over Blue Jays

May 5, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Fueled by a five-RBI performance from Jamari Baylor, and a two-homer game by third baseman Kendall Simmons, the Clearwater Threshers pushed past the Dunedin Blue Jays 12-9 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

Right-hander Oswald Medina made his fourth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four in four innings of work.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Threshers (10-10) put two runners on before Simmons launched his first home run of the contest, a three-run shot to left to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

After the Blue Jays (8-15) tied the game 3-3, the Threshers responded with an RBI single by Marcus Lee Sang and two-run double from Micah Yonamine to put together another three-run frame in the fifth.

Leading 6-4 in the sixth, Simmons crushed his second homer of the game, a solo shot to right, before Baylor added two more with a two-run triple in the seventh to make it a 9-4 advantage. Simmons finished the contest 3-for-5 with four RBI.

Dunedin scratched across two runs in the eighth off relievers Malik Binns and Rodolfo Sanchez to trim the deficit to 9-6, but Baylor responded in the ninth - launching his first homer of the season, a three-run home run out to center to give the Clearwater some big insurance runs.

The Threshers right-hander Sanchez went back to the mound in the ninth with a 12-6 lead, but allowed three runs and was unable to secure the final out as fellow righty Cam Wynne entered to secure the road win.

Clearwater and Dunedin return to action in game three of the six-game series on Thursday night. LHP Gabriel Cotto (1-0, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Threshers with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 6:20 p.m.

