Rocky Start Sinks Marauders, 10-4

May 5, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Marauders starter Valentin Linarez surrendered six runs en route to an early exit Thursday night as Bradenton fell to the Tampa Tarpons, 10-4, at LECOM Park.

Linarez (0-3) issued three walks in the first inning, and with two out, allowed a grand slam to Anthony Seigler. In the second, the right-hander allowed a one-out walk and served up a two-run homer to Alexander Vargas, then exited after striking out his final batter. Linarez's five strikeouts matched his season-high, but his six runs allowed mirrored his career-high from three weeks prior, April 14 against Lakeland.

The Marauders (13-11) have now lost three straight games for the second time this season.

Seven of nine players in the Tarpons (12-11) lineup recorded a hit in the game, and all reached base safely.

Jake Sweeney pitched in early relief for Bradenton, recording an inning-ending strikeout in the second behind Linarez before allowing a two-run double in the third for an 8-0 Tampa cushion.

Tampa starter Richard Fitts lasted four and two-thirds innings, striking out five and retiring nine of the first ten batters he faced.

After Sweeney recovered to pitch a scoreless fourth, the Marauders rallied in the home half. Tsung-Che Cheng led off with a walk and Jacob Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, and Rodolfo Nolasco grounded an RBI-single to center field. Two flyouts followed before Mike Jarvis drove a pitch to the right-field wall, resulting in a two-run triple that brought the Marauders within five runs, 8-3.

But a Marcos Cabrera solo homer in the fifth off Sweeney brought Tampa's lead back to six runs, 9-3, and the Tarpons tallied their final run in the seventh with an Alan Mejia RBI-single off Johan Montero.

Tarpons right-hander Kevin Milam (3-1) relieved Fitts with two out in the bottom of the fifth and went on to retire all six batters he faced, striking out four and earning the win.

Bradenton plated its final run in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Bailey Dees, as Geovanny Planchart walked and scored on a double to left field by Gonzalez. Trevor Holloway pitched the ninth for the Tarpons, issuing a leadoff walk to Jase Bowen before a double-play grounder and a popout ended the game.

Gonzalez finished the game 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, stretching his on-base streak to 22 games.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Po-Yu Chen (0-0, 3.24 ERA) will start for the Marauders against RHP Juan Carela (1-0, 0.71 ERA) for the Tarpons.

