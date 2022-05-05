Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, May 5 at Lakeland

The Mighty Mussels visit the Lakeland Flying Tigers for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

RHP Travis Adams is slated to start for Fort Myers, opposed by LHP Carlos Pena of the Tigers.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS DROP 10 INNING THRILLER

The Mighty Mussels erased a pair of deficits Wednesday, but ultimately fell 4-3 to Lakeland in 10 innings. Fort Myers drilled a season-high 3 triples in the loss, scoring the tying run with two outs in the ninth to force extras. Regi Grace spun three scoreless innings in relief and Keoni Cavaco and Jake Rucker both had multiple hits.

THE PENDULUM ALWAYS COMES BACK

The Mussels' recent skid represents an example of water finding its level. Fort Myers began the season 7-1 in games decided by two runs or less. Since April 22 in Dunedin, the luck has flipped to the opposition - with the Mussels going 1-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

TIME TO WAKE UP THE BATS!

The Mussels' bats have been ice cold over the past three weeks, as the team's 7-0 start has become a distant memory. They haven't reached double-digits in hits since April 15 (14 games):

Fort Myers W-L R/G AVG SLG

Last 5 Games 1-4 2.2 .163 .284

Last 9 Games 2-7 2.6 .188 .318

TRAVELING TO THE TIGERS

The Mussels travel to Lakeland Tuesday to begin the first of three series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Lakeland currently has nine ranked prospects on their roster:

Age MLB BA

RHP Jackson Jobe 19 3 3

SS Cristian Santana 18 5 11

3B Izaac Pacheco 19 8 10

OF Roberto Campos 18 10 8

SS Manuel Sequera 19 14 12

OF Jose De La Cruz 20 20 23

RHP Tyler Mattison 22 30 19

C Danuerys De La Cruz 21 - 32

RHP Wilkel Hernandez 22 - 37

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' strong start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Entering the week, Fort Myers' hitters led the Florida State League in walks (107) and on-base percentage (.346) despite being in the bottom half of the league in batting average (.219). The Mussels' pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the circuit (107), helping them post the best WHIP (1.16) in the league despite ranking middle-of-the-pack in opponents' average (.223).

CONTACT KINGS

This week's series features the two offenses with the best K-rates in the FSL:

Ranks G K K% OPS

Fort Myers 19 200 27.5% .690

Lakeland 20 193 26.4% .678

SEVEN TOP PROSPECTS HEADLINE ROSTER

The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features seven ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 9 13

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12

OF Misael Urbina 20 12 27

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26

- 14 of the 30 players appeared with the Mighty Mussels in 2021

- 17 of the 30 players were drafted or signed by Minnesota Twins in 2021 (13 of 21 draft picks)

WHERE'S THE OFFENSE?

Last week, the Mussels' team OPS went down over a dozen points, but the team moved UP to 3rd in league at .690.

