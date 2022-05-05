MM Roster Transaction: INF Jesus Feliz Placed on 7-Day Injured List
May 5, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:
INF Jesus Feliz placed on 7-day injured list (right elbow strain).
The Mussels' active roster now stands at 29 players, one below the FSL maximum.
