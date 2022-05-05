Four Arms Combine on Five-Hitter, as Daytona Devours Jupiter, 10-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the third-straight day, RF Austin Hendrick made a trip around the bases on a home run, while four Tortugas' pitchers marveled on the bump. RHPs Hunter Parks, Luis Mey, Alex Johnson, and Brett Lockwood combined on a five-hit shutout, as Daytona throttled the Jupiter Hammerheads, 10-0, before 1,708 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

SS Gus Steiger (3-4, 3 R, 3B, RBI, BB) had the 'Tugas (11-13) cooking out of the gate, as he powered the first pitch of the home first over the right fielder's glove for a triple. Following a pop-up to first, CF Jay Allen II (1-4, 2 RBI, 2 SO) stroked a ground ball to third. The 19-year-old sprinted out of the box and managed to beat out the casual grounder. Steiger scored on the infield single to put Daytona up a run.

In the third, Daytona started hanging crooked numbers on the scoreboard, loading bags with one out on three singles from Steiger, Hendrick (2-4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI), and LF Jamal O'Guinn (2-4, R, BB). 1B Michel Triana (0-5, RBI, SO) tapped a ball back to the mound, but the toss to get the force at home plate sailed over the catcher's head. Two runs crossed the dish on the mishap to stretch the lead to three. DH Danny Lantigua (0-4, RBI, SO) chased another run home with a ground out to first.

3B Reyny Reyes (2-4, R) and 2B Sebastian Almonte (1-2, 3 R, 2 BB) kept the onslaught going in the fourth with consecutive hits to start the fray. Steiger garnered an RBI single, while Allen lofted a sacrifice fly to center, increasing Daytona's cushion to 6-0.

Two frames later, Hendrick put a ball into orbit. Following a walk to Almonte and Steiger reaching safely on an error, the 20-year-old stepped in and immediately unloaded a drive to right that sailed off by tennis courts well beyond the fence. The three-run shot - officially measured at 436 feet - was Hendrick's sixth of the campaign and put the 'Tugas in front, 9-0.

Daytona added one last run of insurance in the eighth. Almonte earned a walk, took second on a balk, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Hendrick.

On the bump, Parks (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO) picked up a no-decision for the Tortugas in his third start but kickstarted Daytona's second shutout triumph of the year. Mey (1.0 IP, BB, 3 SO) struck out three in the fifth and was granted his second win of the campaign. Johnson entered in support (2.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 SO) and punched out a career-high five batters. Lockwood (1.1 IP, H, BB, 3 SO) came on in relief to secure the final four outs of the victory.

LHP Justin Fall (4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, BB, SO) battled through four innings for Jupiter (12-12) but suffered his third defeat of the campaign.

The Tortugas will look to make it back-to-back wins on Friday. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out as the Tortugas illuminate the night sky with a First Friday Fireworks display. It will be the initial Copa de la Diversión Night celebration of the campaign, too. As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night. Teacher Appreciation Night comes to the ballpark with special discounts for all educators that want to enjoy a nine-inning vacation through the appropriate FEVO link. Friday also features West Volusia Night and Live Music from Tropical Drifter along the third-base riverwalk before the game begins.

The Tortugas are expected to give the ball to RHP Tanner Cooper (1-0, 1.69). The Hammerheads are projected to counter with RHP Chris Mokma (2-1, 3.57). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

