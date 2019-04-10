Silver Airways Becomes Official Airline of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

April 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Silver Airways, the leading airline of the I-10 Gulf Coast region is going Woohoo! for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A Minor League baseball affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Silver Airways will debut as the official airline of the team during this week's Pensacola Blue Wahoos home-opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, April 10 at 6:35 pm at Admiral Fetterman Field.

As part of the partnership with the Blue Wahoos, lucky fans will receive two round-trip tickets from Silver Airways at selected Blue Wahoos home games beginning with today's opening day.

"Serving the Pensacola and Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast with safe, reliable and customer friendly service is hugely important to Silver Airways," said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with a club that shares our enthusiasm for fun spirited entertainment as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos."

"This is truly a special moment for us, because we have never had a partnership with an airline before and it is really unique across the country," said Blue Wahoos Team President Jonathan Griffith. "This enables people in Pensacola and our region to know that you can fly on Silver Airways to the Bahamas, to Key West, to Fort Lauderdale and to all the locations Silver Airways serves in the southeast, so that is really special."

Silver Airways recently started new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS), ideal for business, leisure and military travelers.

Silver Airways is proud to serve a large number of military communities throughout its Florida network and beyond, including Pensacola. In salute to the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and in appreciation for their service, the airline recently introduced a discount for active-duty military traveling for leisure. All active-duty military (and their spouse and children) are eligible for an 11 percent discount* on all Silver Airways flights, including members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and reserve personnel on active duty status.

For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on Silver's special offers, visit silverairways.com.

Silver Airways offers guests the ease and convenience of seamless booking, ticketing and baggage handling with connections to hundreds of destinations that are available via the airline's codeshare partnerships with United, JetBlue and Avianca, as well as interline ticketing partnerships with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska, ANA, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and Emirates.

Members of United's MileagePlus© and JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver's network.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2019

Silver Airways Becomes Official Airline of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.