Catcher's Balk Dooms Biscuits, 4-3

April 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (2-3) dropped their third-straight game in their home opener in improbable fashion to the Biloxi Shuckers, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game, which featured a combined 32 strikeouts between the two clubs, including 18 for Biscuits pitchers, which was also two shy of tying a team record, was decided on a catcher's balk with Shuckers at second and third in the top of the ninth inning that broke a 3-3 tie.

With Montgomery pitcher Jose Disla (0-1) on the mound, Dillon Thomas, who was at third for Biloxi, broke to the plate in an apparent attempt at a suicide squeeze play with Blake Allemand at the plate. But the catcher's balk was charged to Disla after Biscuits catcher Rene Pinto interfered with the switch-hitter. Thomas was awarded home with the winning run, and Allemand first base.

Despite the loss, two-way player Brendan McKay was magnificent in his Double-A debut, striking out 11 Shuckers over 4.2 innings. Matt Krook would add four more in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, and Phoenix Sanders three more in two scoreless innings of relief.

The Biscuits got RBIs from Josh Lowe and Pinto, but could not hold their 2-0 lead in the second.

Montgomery will try to bounce back on Thursday when Arturo Reyes (1-0) takes on Trey Supak (1-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.