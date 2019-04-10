Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 10 at Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp travel to Pensacola Wednesday for a 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch against the Blue Wahoos. LHP McKenzie Mills (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Pensacola RHP Jorge Alcala (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

POTEET, FOUR-RUN SECOND LEAD SHRIMP TO WIN

Cody Poteet fired six scoreless innings and a four-run second inning Monday spurred Jacksonville to a 5-1 victory and series win over the Jackson Generals. Poteet fanned six and yielded just three hits and two walks to earn the win. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a four-run lead in the second on an RBI double by Bryson Brigman, two-run triple by Brian Miller and wild pitch that plated Miller. Jacksonville added a run in the fourth when Joe Dunand cashed in Poteet on an RBI double. Jackson's lone run came on Jamie Westbrook's solo homer in the ninth inning.

'PEN PALS

Prior to a home run by Jackson's Jamie Westbrook in the ninth inning on Monday, Jacksonville's bullpen had worked 20 consecutive scoreless innings. On the season, Jumbo Shrimp relievers have worked 25.1 of the club's 46.0 total frames (55.1 percent). The heavy workload in the early portion of the season has not affected the club's results. Jacksonville relief pitchers have surrendered just two runs on seven hits (2.5 H/9) for a 0.71 ERA on the year thus far. They have combined to strike out 24 (8.5 K/9) batters against five walks (1.8 BB/9).

WE GO TOGETHER

Through five games this season, Jacksonville hurlers have combined to strike out 53 batters, the most of any team in the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp are boasting a strikeout rate of 10.4 punchouts per nine innings, with the club striking out 29.9 percent of all opponents to come to the plate (MLB average is roughly 22.0 percent). Jacksonville starters have whiffed 29 in 20.2 innings (12.6 K/9).

SHRIMP ON THE BARBIE

Jacksonville went just 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position in Monday's rubber match, stranding a total of eight men. Through five games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 6-for-56 (.199/.276/.263) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. For example, the 2018 Shrimp hit .224/.317/.350 (.667 OPS) with runners in scoring position, almost exactly akin to their overall batting line of .235/.312/.361 (.673 OPS).

DORKY NUMBERS

The Jumbo Shrimp rank near the bottom of the Southern League in batting average (.199, 8th), on-base percentage (.276, 9th), slugging percentage (.263, 8th) and OPS (.539, 8th). Not coincidentally, the club has plated just nine runs on the season, the fewest of any club in the circuit. Jacksonville is hoping that their rubber match 5-1 victory on Monday over Jackson is an early turning point for the Jumbo Shrimp offense. The Shrimp set highs for runs in a game (five), runs in an inning (four, second inning), hits in a game (10) and extra-base hits (five) during Monday's contest against the Generals. Another encouraging sign is that Jacksonville's batting average on balls in play of .284 is creeping closer to the baseball-wide average of .300, meaning the club has been unlucky on batted balls dropping in for hits through five games.

DEFINITELY NOT A HAPPY MUSICAL

Through just five games, Jacksonville has already suffered a pair of shutout defeats, continuing an unpleasant trend from the 2018 season. The Jumbo Shrimp had the Southern League's worst record in shutouts in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). The club's 16 blankings were the most in the circuit since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015 and represent Jacksonville's second-most during the club's Marlins era, which dates back through the start of the 2019 season (20, 2013).

APRIL SHOWERS

Jacksonville has not had a winning record in the month of April since the 2013 season, when the club went 14-10 en route to a 73-63 (.547) campaign. Over the last five Aprils, Jacksonville is 54-63 (.462) in the schedule's opening month. In comparison, from the beginning of the Marlins era on the First Coast, which dates to the start of the 2009 season, through 2013, Jacksonville suffered through just one losing month of April. Over those five years, they were 65-50 (.561) in the campaign's lid-lifting month.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Jacksonville took three of five from Jackson to earn its first season-opening series win since 2016... Right-hander Kyle Keller was promoted Monday to Triple-A New Orleans. He struck out four in three scoreless innings with the Shrimp.

