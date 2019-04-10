Generals Gameday: April 10 vs. Chattanooga

April 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (2-3)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (2-2)

Wednesday, April 10 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #6 | Home Game #1 | First Half Game #6

Generals Starter: Bo Takahashi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Rob Wooten (no action)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) in their first home series of 2019, one of two five-game sets they'll play against the Lookouts in the First Half. Last year, the Generals went 9-11 against the Lookouts, but those contests happened when Chattanooga was still affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. (Chattanooga and Pensacola flipped affiliations in the fall.)

Top Opponent Prospects: OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Tony Santillan, C Tyler Stephenson, OF Jose Siri, OF TJ Friedl, LHP Scott Moss, 1B Ibandel Isabel, RHP Ryan Hendrix, SS Alfredo Rodriguez

LAST GAME: Jacksonville, Fla. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, struggled against Jacksonville right-hander Cody Poteet (1-0, 0.00 ERA) and the Jumbo Shrimp (3-2) on Monday, ceding a 5-1 result at The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The loss sends the defending champion Generals (2-3) to their first series defeat since August 6 of last season. In his Generals debut, right-hander Riley Smith (0-1, 11.25 ERA) got swamped in the second inning, as a leadoff walk and a double set the table for a big Jacksonville inning. Smith allowed five runs in total over four innings, his shortest start since 2017. Jamie Westbrook kept Jackson from being shut out by belting his first homer of the year in the ninth inning.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson RHP Bo Takahashi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) had a false start Saturday at Jacksonville, as a weather delay prevented him from throwing. His last appearance for the Generals came on September 9, helping Jackson clinch the North Division Series over Montgomery. He'll be opposed by RHP Rob Wooten (no action in 2019), a 33-year-old veteran with 71 games of big-league service time. Wooten has only thrown 40.2 IP in the last 2 years.

ARMED AND READY: In contrast to their meager offense, Jackson's pitching has been generally stellar. Jackson's 1.66 ERA ranks second in the Southern League, with 10 of their 13 pitchers having not allowed an earned run yet.

LISTEN IN: JACKSON GENERALS BASEBALL NETWORK

GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7 per head, plus food, for 15+ people; $6 per head, plus food, for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing, availability, and booking.

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

