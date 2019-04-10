Chisholm, Smith Send Generals Past Chattanooga

April 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, rallied for a 4-2 comeback victory on Wednesday, winning their home opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (3-3) improved to 2-0 in series victories this season and 2-0 when scoring four runs or more.

Right-hander Bo Takahashi (1-0, 3.60 ERA) worked five innings for the Generals, striking out seven hitters without giving up a walk. Takahashi was bitten twice by the longball, giving up solo shots to Chattanooga's Gavin LaValley and Ibandel Isabel in the second and fourth innings. Except for the homers, Takahashi stayed above the fray, pounding the zone with 55 of his 71 pitches going for strikes. In relief, Tyler Mark (H, 1), Ryan Atkinson (H, 1) and Michael Kohn (S, 1) produced shutdown frames, extending the bullpen's scoreless innings streak to 14.0.

At the plate, the Generals drew power from infielders Pavin Smith and Jazz Chisholm. Both players launched their first Double-A homeruns in consecutive innings, with Chisholm snapping an 0-for-16 start to the year with an opposite field two-run shot in the fourth. Smith followed by cranking his first jack out to right field in the fifth, another two-run bomb that put the Generals ahead to stay.

Jackson finished 1-for-6 with men in scoring position, but their timely hits and bit of defense helped them stave off the visitors. Right fielder Jeffrey Baez got a critical out to end the fourth inning, gunning down TJ Friedl at third base on a relay through Galli Cribbs from the right field corner.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:05 pm CT Thursday (4/11) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

RHP Emilio Vargas (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Tejay Antone (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

UP AND COMING AT THE BALLPARK:

April 10-14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Cincinnati Reds)

...featuring "All We Do Is Win" Night (April 13), celebrating Jackson's 2018 league title!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.