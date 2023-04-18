Sign up for the Miracle Minute Today

The Willmar Stingers have partnered with MVTV Wireless to bring the Miracle Minute back to Bill Taunton Stadium this summer. The Miracle Minute provides an opportunity for groups and non-profits to raise funds for their cause courtesy of MVTV Wireless, the official internet provider of the Stingers.

Ten groups will be selected to participate in the Miracle Minute throughout the Stingers' season. Each group will receive 20 tickets, courtesy of MVTV Wireless, along with space to promote their group or cause. Each group will have the opportunity to raise funds for their organization through donations.

What is the Miracle Minute? During one half-inning break, 20 volunteers from the selected organization will have one minute to go throughout the ballpark and collect as many cash donations as they can from fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. The organization will keep 100% of the proceeds earned during this "Miracle Minute".

Want to participate in the "Miracle Minute" presented by MVTV Wireless? Complete this online form below and a Stingers representative will be in touch with you about participating.

Thanks to MVTV Wireless for their support. MVTV Wireless, the official internet provider of the Stingers.

