Pit Spitters Fan Food Voting Starts Today

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters 5th Fan Food Vote starts today with the announcement of the seven featured menu finalists for 2023! The Pit Spitters solicited ideas from all over the Traverse City area and beyond and are asking Pit Spitters Fans to vote to select the next menu star!

"We love doing this promotion, because we get to see- and taste-- our fans delicious ideas and have fun involving the community in the selection process," said Katie Johnson, Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager. "Our staff had the chance to sample some of the finalists and there is some stiff competition for this year's menu offering, I can't wait to see who wins!"

The Pit Spitters also introduced a new twist to the food submission process this year, encouraging all recipes feature one of seven signature ballpark staples. The finalists included at least one of the following: Ebels Bratwurst, hot dog, cheese sauce, popcorn, elephant ear, French fries, cotton candy, or a soft pretzel, and the Pit Spitters received over 200 unique recipe submissions!

Voting opens today, and fans are invited to take part in the process by visiting PitSpitters.com to cast a vote for their favorite item. Voting will conclude May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. with the announcement of the winner on May 3rd, 2023.

Without further ado here is the list of this year's delicious finalists with their featured ingredient:

1. The 'Elephant in the Hole' (submitted by Stephan Browning): This dessert features an elephant ear in the shape of a hot dog bun, a hot dog, cherry bacon jam and powdered sugar. Think Monte Cristo- sweet, savory and elephant friendly! Featured item(s): Hot Dog and Elephant Ear

2. 'Brat-a-roni Bowl' (submitted by Aimee Birggy): A childhood favorite we all remember-a macaroni and cheese bowl with chopped Ebels Bratwursts! Dive into a cheesy, hardy dinnertime treat and top with jalapeños if you like it spicy! Featured item: Ebels Bratwurst

3. 'Cotton Candy Sundae' (submitted by Brandi Trussell): This sweet treat features Pit Spitters rainbow ice cream, white chocolate fudge, cotton candy topper, and a Pit Spitters Cherry on top! The perfect treat to enjoy while checking out the sunset over Turtle Creek Stadium. Featured item: Cotton Candy

4. 'BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine' (submitted by Jan Nickerson): This submission features a heaping pile of hot, crispy French fries, topped with deep fried cheese curds, tender, juicy pulled pork and smothered in BBQ sauce. If this one makes it to the menu, make sure to ask for extra napkins! Featured item: French Fries

5. 'Cherry Mary' (submitted by Jesse Mitchell): A take on a traditional 'Bloody Mary' but infused with a hint of cherry flavor for that perfect hit of sweet and salty. The concoction wouldn't be complete without a soft pretzel, and meat and cheese garnishes. Drinks and dinner? Yes, please! Featured item: Soft Pretzel

6. 'Caramel Apple Elephant Ear': (submitted by Billi Darter): No need to head to the fair this year, we have all the deep-fried deliciousness you need right here! This dessert takes a cinnamon sugar elephant ear and loads it with two scoops of ice cream, apple pie filling and is drizzled with warm caramel sauce. We'll scream for that! Featured item: Elephant Ear

7. 'French Fry Parfait' (submitted by Amy Goldberg): Yogurt optional on this one! This treat comes with hot, golden French fries layered with chili and cheese sauce and topped with diced onion. So good- sharing might be difficult! Featured item: French Fries and Cheese Sauce

After the winner is revealed, the Pit Spitters plan to debut the item on the 2023 Pit Spitters menu, along with more new offerings. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the winner on May 3! The Pit Spitters individual tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season. Groups, Season Ticket Packages and Suites are already on sale and for more information on those opportunities visit the Pit Spitters web site, and for a full version of the 2023 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

