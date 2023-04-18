Rox Sign Four Pitchers

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that they have signed four pitchers Micah Ashman (University of Utah), Brayden Risedorph (Indiana University), Ryan Chmielewski (Southwest St. University (MN), and Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) to join the 2023 pitching staff.

Micah Ashman is a sophomore left-handed pitcher out of Sandy, Utah. This high school state champion southpaw debuted as a freshman for the University of Utah last year and in 27.1 IP, Ashman fronted a 3.29 ERA, striking out 29 batters in the process. This season, Ashman has thrown 24.1 innings and struck out 28 batters posting a 1.48 ERA and has six saves on the season.

Brayden Risedorph is a nationally ranked right-handed pitcher talent out of Indiana. In his first season at Indiana University, he has pitched 21.1 innings and struck out 25 batters with one win and one save.

Ryan Chmielewski is a sophomore left-handed pitcher joining the Rox for the 2023 campaign following his second season with Southwest Minnesota State University. The Foley, Minnesota native capped off his freshman season with impressive numbers: a team high 61.2 IP. He also tallied a high 42 strikeouts to his credit.

Jake Burcham is a sophomore right-handed pitcher out of Gilbert, Arizona who attends Tarleton State. In his first season with Tarleton State, Burcham struck out 34 batters in 40.2 inning of work. This season, he has pitched 16.1 innings and struck out 19 batters with a 2-2 record.

The Rox will return in 2023 for their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

