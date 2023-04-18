Kingfish Announce Inaugural Kickoff Event

Join us for our inaugural Kingfish Kickoff event at Historic Simmons Field as we get ready for Opening Day!

FREE Event highlights include:

- Complimentary ballpark food

- Meet new manager JT Scara

- Merch garage sale

- Kids Club Launch - bag pick-up

- Pictures with Elvis

- Host-family badge pick-up

- Ticket pick-up

- And much more!Click here to learn more: https://fb.me/e/2LF8VEjs7

