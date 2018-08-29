Siddall Swings Ports to 6-4 Victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Brett Siddall's bat came to life in a big way on Tuesday night at San Jose Municipal Stadium. Siddall blasted a pair of homers that keyed a 6-4 Stockton Ports win over the San Jose Giants to open a three-game series and lift the Ports' record to 3-2 on their current seven-game road trip.

Stockton scored the first run of the game in the second inning and took advantage of a Giants miscue to do so. With two outs and Edwin Diaz at first base, Collin Theroux singled to left field and the ball was booted by San Jose left fielder Jacob Heyward, allowing Diaz to score and giving the Ports a 1-0 lead.

San Jose tied the contest in the bottom of the third when, with a runner at second and two outs, Wander Franco came up and delivered an RBI single to toe the game at 1-1.

Ports starter Evan Manarino, who battled his command all night, issued a leadoff walk to Bryce Johnson in the sixth. Johnson went on to score on a two-out single by Brandon Van Horn that gave the Giants their first lead at 2-1. Manarino would go on to escape a bases-loaded jam with two outs to keep it a one-run ballgame.

Manarino would not factor into the decision as he went four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking a career-high six.

San Jose starter Domenic Mazza (3-5) escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fourth and set the side down in order in the fifth. Mazza worked into the sixth and, after recording a strikeout to open the frame, issued back-to-back walks before being lifted for Rodolfo Martinez. Martinez gave up a single to Theroux that loaded the bases and brought Siddall to the plate. While Siddall was batting, Martinez made a pick-off throw to first with nobody covering the bag, allowing Diaz to score from third and tying the game at 2-2. A couple pitches later, Siddall delivered a three-run homer that gave Stockton a 5-2 advantage.

Mazza was charged with the first two runs that scored in the inning and would suffer the loss as he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out five. Martinez allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Frank Rubio took over for the Giants in the seventh and went on to work the final three innings for San Jose. Rubio would give up a leadoff homer to Siddall in the eighth that ran the Stockton lead to 6-2. It was the only run allowed by Rubio over his three innings worked.

Pat Krall (4-1) took over for Manarino to start the fifth and would pitch three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit as he went on to earn the win. Sam Sheehan tossed a perfect eighth for the Ports.

Angel Duno took over for Stockton in the ninth and gave up back-to-back singles to open the frame. After recording back-to-back outs, Duno allowed a two-run double to Heyward that cut the Stockton lead to 6-4 and brought Jalen Miller to the plate as the possible-tying run. Duno, though, would get Miller to ground back to the mound to end the ballgame and preserve the victory for Stockton.

The Ports and Giants play the middle game of their three-game series on Wednesday night at Municipal Stadium. Grant Holmes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton in his season debut as he returns from a shoulder injury that's kept him sidelined for the season. Holmes will be followed by regularly-scheduled starter Matt Milburn. San Jose will counter with right-hander Carlos Sano (4-4, 3.66 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

