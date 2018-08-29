Rancho's Winning Streak Ends in Lancaster on Tuesday

August 29, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lancaster, CA - The Lancaster JetHawks slugged four home runs and ended Rancho's seven-game winning streak with an 8-5 win over the Quakes on Tuesday night at The Hangar.

Bret Boswell of Lancaster homered twice off Quakes' starter Max Gamboa (3-2), who surrendered three home runs and five total runs over five innings.

Jared Walker and Connor Wong went deep for Rancho, with Wong's 18th of the year making it a three-run game at 6-3 in the eighth.

The JetHawks got a two-run blast from Max George in the last of the eighth though, making it a 8-3 game against Michael Boyle.

The Quakes chipped away with two in the ninth, but couldn't bring the tying run to the plate against Alexander Guillen, who recorded his first save of the year.

Omar Estevez doubled in the ninth inning to extend his personal hitting streak to 19 straight games, finishing the game 1-for-5. That now ties Estevez with Gavin Lux for the longest hitting streak for a Quake this year and leaves him one back of the longest in the league this year, as Lancaster's Colton Welker had a hit in 20 straight this season.

Lancaster starter Matt Dennis (8-12) earned the win, allowing just one run over seven innings.

The Quakes (82-52, 47-17) will send Leo Crawford (7-0) to the hill on Wednesday, while Lancaster will go with Brandon Gold (9-8). Game time is 6:35pm.

The Quakes return home on Friday to host Inland Empire for a four-game series at LoanMart Field. Friday is Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, featuring hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream sandwiches for just one dollar each. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.