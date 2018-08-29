Ports Top Giants, 6-4

SAN JOSE, CA - Stockton's Brett Siddall homered twice, including a go-ahead three-run blast in the top of the sixth inning, to lead the Ports to a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Giants on Tuesday evening at Municipal Stadium. The series-opening defeat was the Giants' (57-77) fifth loss in their last six games overall.

Kelvin Beltre (3-for-4) singled three times while Jacob Heyward (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) drove home a pair of runs to lead San Jose at the plate.

The Ports jumped out early scoring once in the top of the second inning against Giants starter Domenic Mazza to take a 1-0 lead. Edwin Diaz singled with one out to start the rally for Stockton. Then with two down, Collin Theroux lined a single into deep left center. Diaz advanced to third on the hit and then scored when the left fielder Heyward mishandled the ball for an error.

San Jose though bounced back with single tallies in the third and fourth innings to move in front by a 2-1 margin. In the bottom of the third, Chris Corbett led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored the tying run when Wander Franco delivered a two-out RBI single. An inning later, Bryce Johnson drew a leadoff walk before Beltre reached on a bunt single. Johneshwy Fargas then grounded into a double play, but Brandon Van Horn followed with an RBI single as Johnson came home for a 2-1 Giants advantage.

Mazza kept the Ports off the board in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The left-hander worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth before cruising through a 1-2-3 fifth inning to keep San Jose ahead. Stockton though erupted for four runs in the sixth to move in front for good. Mazza struck out Greg Deichmann to start the inning, but issued back-to-back full-count walks to Diaz and Sandber Pimentel. Theroux then greeted new pitcher Rodolfo Martinez with a single to left that loaded the bases. With Siddall then batting, Martinez uncorked a wild pick-off throw to first allowing Diaz to score tying the game 2-2. Pimentel also advanced to third while Theroux took second on the miscue. Moments later, Siddall blasted a Martinez pitch over the fence in deep right center for a three-run home run. The homer, Siddall's fifth in the California League this season, gave Stockton a 5-2 lead.

Siddall's second home run of the game - a solo shot in the top of the eighth off of Frank Rubio - then made the score 6-2.

Meanwhile, the Giants managed only one baserunner from the fifth through the eighth innings - a Beltre leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. San Jose would push across two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but saw their late comeback effort fall short. Consecutive singles from Beltre and Fargas started the frame before both runners advanced on a Van Horn ground out. Following a Corbett strikeout, Heyward stepped to the plate and grounded a double down the left field line to score both Beltre and Fargas bringing the Giants to within 6-4. Jalen Miller was up next as the potential tying run, but he grounded out back to the mound ending the game.

Pat Krall (4-1) earned the win out of the Ports bullpen after tossing three scoreless innings over the fifth, sixth and seventh. Krall allowed just one hit, walked none and struck out one.

Mazza (3-5) was charged with three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. He gave up five hits, walked four and struck out five during his 94-pitch outing.

Notes

* Tuesday was the opener of a seven-game homestand for the Giants that will conclude the 2018 season.

* Stockton out-hit San Jose 10-8.

* Siddall (2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI) hit 20 home runs for the Ports in 2017.

* Heyward's double was his 25th of the season.

* With the loss, the Giants fell a season-high tying 20 games below .500 overall.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their three-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Municipal Stadium scheduled for 7:00 PM. Carlos Sano (4-4, 3.66 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Stockton is expected to counter with Grant Holmes (0-0, --- ERA). For tickets, call (408) 297-1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

