Storm Send Sixers to Fifth Straight Defeat, Win Series Opener 3-1

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped fell to 0-5 in their final regular season homestand as the Lake Elsinore Storm took game one of a three-game set 3-1. The two clubs combined to fan 24 batters and the teams combined to go 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position as Lake Elsinore got a go-ahead solo homer from Rod Boykin (2) in the top of the eighth.

Inland Empire (65-69, 32-32) starter Luis Madero and Storm (64-70, 30-34) righty Reggie Lawson were stellar in their starts. Each allowed one run with Madero fanning his season-best nine without a walk in five frames. Lawson punched out eighth in six frames but neither starter figured in the decision. The Storm opened the scoring in the first when Chris Baker tripled and came home on Edward Olivares' sac fly. The Sixers tied the game in the third. DJ Jenkins singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. David MacKinnon followed with a double with two outs but was stranded at second; his hit in the third was the Sixers last of the game as only one other man reached base over the final six innings for the Sixers and he got picked off at first. In the eighth Boykin homered off reliever Travis Herrin (0-1) making it 2-1. The Storm added a run without a hit in the top of the ninth when Boykin walked with the bases loaded against RHP Kida De La Cruz. Dauris Valdez tossed clean bottom of the ninth for his 12th save of the year. Hansel Rodriguez (2-0) earned the win with two perfect innings. The Storm are now 15-12 against the Sixers this year and have clinched the season series.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm with Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker making a MLB Injury Rehab start on the mound. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

