Shutout Avoided But Not Loss

The Lookouts faced a rookie with intentions of his first AA win and it came true in the Wahoos 4-1 win last night. Bailey Ober shut the Lookouts out for the first three innings before Jonathan India homered to make it a one run game in the fourth. That's as close as the Lookouts came. Reiver Sanmartin matched the rookie with a pitching gem of his own before running out of pitch count. Sanmartin retired ten in a row in the middle innings before a score in the seventh. The crowning blow came from MLB rehab Williams Astudillo with his home run in the eighth. The Lookouts get ready for the final game Saturday as Wendolyn Bautista (1-2,5.36) faces a yet to be announced starter for the Wahoos. Catch the action beginning at 6:50 EDT on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.

