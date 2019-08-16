M-Braves Honoring Local Kids Fighting Cancer on Saturday

August 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - In conjunction with Gold Glove Charities of Kansas City, the Mississippi Braves will host a special event during Saturday's 6:05 pm game against the Birmingham Barons recognizing local children fighting cancer.

All M-Braves players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys with each adorning the name of a child fighting cancer. These jerseys will be auctioned off on the stadium concourse during the game by Gold Glove volunteers via silent auction with proceeds funding custom-designed, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for local children battling cancer.

The children participating are mainly from Batson Children's Hospital of Mississippi.

"The M-Braves are proud to team up with Mike Martin and Gold Glove Charities on this impactful event," said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager for the Mississippi Braves. "We are grateful to Children's of Mississippi for bringing our organization together with these brave children and their families for an enjoyable night of baseball at Trustmark Park."

"Gold Glove Charities is excited to partner with both Children's of Mississippi and the Mississippi Braves," added Mike Martin, founder of Gold Glove Charities. "Everyone involved has embraced this night to showcase and honor some amazing children who are fighting cancer. We look forward to a long partnership that will continue to provide custom-designed once-in-a-lifetime experiences to local kids who are battling cancer!"

There will be a meet and greet on-field before the game and photo shoot for a Gold Glove calendar with kids and players. The kids will be paired with the player that is wearing their name on the back of their jersey during introductions as they take the field and exit the third base dugout.

At the end of the fourth inning, a "Home Run for Life" will take place in which both teams will line up on each baseline as one child rounds the bases.

The silent jersey auction will conclude at the end of the seventh inning.

Saturday is also Princess Night at Trustmark Park with a pregame Daddy/Daughter Princess Parade and Post-Game Fireworks following the game. Anna and Elsa will be on hand to take pictures with fans. For tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.