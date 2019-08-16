Bats Silent in 2-0 Loss to M-Braves

PEARL, Mis. - For the second time this series, the Birmingham Barons (54-66) were held scoreless in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Mississippi Braves (58-64) Friday night from Trustmark Park.

Still scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, one of the hottest Braves of late stepped to the plate and changed the complexion of the game. With a runner on first and two outs away, Braves outfielder Trey Harris launched his second homer of the year to deep left to make it 2-0.

It's been a great month for Harris and after Friday night, he is now hitting over .300 with 16 hits and two home runs in August.

Baserunners and scoring chances were hard to come by early, as both pitchers were dueling. The Braves didn't get their first hit until the third and the Barons first hit came in the fifth.

Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham did a nice job throughout his innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits in seven innings to earn his first win of the season.

In total, the Barons mustered just four hits and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. This was Birmingham's ninth shutout loss this season and their fifth on the road.

Even in taking the loss, Battenfield answered with six solid innings of his own, staying ahead in almost every count, striking out five and not walking any batters. Tyler Johnson and Vince Arobio combined to throw two shutout innings in relief and now allow a hit.

Birmingham will wrap up their series with Mississippi Saturday evening, starting at 6:05 p.m. CT. Left-hander Tanner Banks (1-7, 5.14) will toe the slab and make his 18th start of the season.

