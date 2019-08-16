Generals Rally, Sting Biscuits, 6-4

August 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





JACKSON, Ten. - The Biscuits (79-45) saw a 4-2 lead evaporate in the eighth, and watched their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-4 loss to the Jackson Generals (69-52) on Friday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.

Ryan Thompson opened for just the third time this season, and struggled in the first inning, walking a pair and serving up an RBI-double to Seth Beer to make it 1-0 Generals. Thompson finally settled down and limited the damage, stranding runners at second and third.

In the second, Tristan Gray launched his team-leading 16

thhomer run of the season over the right-center field wall to tie the game at one against Generals starter Jeff Bain, who was making his Double-A debut. The home run was Gray's seventh this month, as well as his 16

thRBI in August. The first baseman is now averaging an RBI per day this month.

In the third, Vidal Brujan cracked a laser beam of an RBI-double off the wall in right to put the Biscuits ahead 2-1. In the fourth, Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI-single up the middle increased the Biscuits' lead to two at 3-1.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-4), who came on for Thompson in the second, allowed just one hit and one walk over his first four innings out of the bullpen. The lone hit over the first four frames was a Jeffrey Baez solo homer to left to make it a one-run game at 3-2 in the fifth. But Taylor Walls answered back with a solo shot of his own in the sixth to make it 4-2.

Rosenberg retired the first batter he saw in the eighth, but then the Generals comeback began with a one-out single by Daulton Varsho. After an L.T. Tolbert double put runners at second and third, Beer lofted another RBI-double down the right field line to make it a one-run game at 4-3.

Tyler Zombro then entered the game and allowed a two-run double to Renae Martinez in the next at-bat to put the generals back in front at 5-4. Pavin Smith then clubbed a pinch-hit RBI-double of his own off the wall in left to tack on an insurance run, as the Biscuits weren't able to get anything going against Cole Stapler (4-0) in the seventh or eighth, nor Miguel Aguilar in the ninth.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back and close out the five-game set with a victory in the series finale when Jason Garcia (6-0) takes on Josh Green (2-1) on Saturday at 6:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a five-game home stand against the Biloxi Shuckers beginning on Sunday, August 18 for Big Mo's Sweet 16 Mascot Mania. The rest of the home stand will include a Military Card Set Giveaway presented by Golden Corral on Wednesday, August 21 and Wrestling Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 22.

