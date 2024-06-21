Shuckers' Win Streak Snapped by Trash Pandas in 7-2 Loss

MADISON, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (28-37) were held scoreless over seven innings by starter Chase Chaney for the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-33) in a 7-2 loss at Toyota Field on Friday night. The loss snapped Biloxi's four-game win streak and snapped their nine-game streak with at least one home run.

Gustavo Campero started the scoring in the first with a walk and stolen bases on back-to-back pitches. Orlando Martinez then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right, giving Rocket City a 1-0 lead. They doubled the lead in the third with an RBI single from Eric Wagaman, scoring Campero from first. In the fifth, another sacrifice fly from Martinez drove home Nelson Rada, making it 3-0. They extended the lead again in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Wagaman, Rocket City's third of the night, making it 4-0.

Trash Pandas starter Chase Cheney shut down the Shuckers' lineup over a career-high seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. In the eighth, Rocket City tallied three more when a single from Gustavo Campero with the bases loaded scored two and an error on the play brought home a third, making it 7-0.

The Shuckers struck back in the ninth with a two-out, two-run double from Zavier Warren, but Trash Pandas' reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks closed the door, giving Rocket City a 7-2 victory. Chaney (4-5) earned the win while TJ Shook (3-7) took the loss for Biloxi after he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts.

After two dominant starts to begin his Double-A career, Logan Henderson (2-0, 1.69) is slated to start for Biloxi on Saturday night against Victor Mederos (4-4, 5.43) for Rocket City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

