Shuckers Reinstate LHP Russell Smith from Injured List

June 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Russell Smith has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players.

Smith, who was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 29, 2024, holds a 2.70 ERA over 11 relief appearances with the Shuckers this season. Smith has worked multiple innings in nine of his 11 appearances, including a season-high three scoreless innings on May 25 against the Birmingham Barons.

