M-Braves Flex Muscles, Power Past Smokies on Friday Night

June 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Geraldo Quintero at bat

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Geraldo Quintero at bat(Mississippi Braves)

KODAK, TN - The Mississippi Braves flexed their muscles on Friday night behind homers from Geraldo Quintero, Javier Valdes, and Bryson Worrell, beating the Tennessee Smokies 7-2 at Smokies Stadium. The win, which stopped a three-game skid, was led by Quintero's 3-for-4 night at the plate, which included a homer, two doubles, and three runs.

Justin Dean set the tone by smashing the game's first pitch from Smokies starter Alex Troop for a triple to the right-center gap. Cal Conley gave Mississippi (30-36) a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to score Dean.

Luis De Avila has been saddled with poor run support in 2024, but the M-Braves offense has pounded out 16 runs over his last two starts. The southpaw didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning and eventually worked 5.0 innings of two-run baseball on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

After Tennessee (39-27) tied the game in the fourth inning, the M-Braves answered right back with back-to-back doubles from Quintero and Sebastian Rivero in the top of the fifth. Christian Franklin brought the Smokies back even with a solo home run in the fifth inning, tying the game at 2-2.

The M-Braves bullpen was brilliant behind De Avila, with Jorge Juan (W, 1-4), Austin Smith (H, 1), Jake McSteen (H, 5), and Domingo Gonzalez combined to give up just one hit over the final four innings of the game.

The Braves went ahead for good on Quintero's third home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning. Leading 3-2 in the ninth, Mississippi added four insurance runs on a solo home run by Valdes and a three-run shot from Worrell. Valdes has homered in back-to-back games, and Worrell homered in his first game with Mississippi this season. The East Carolina product joined the M-Braves roster on Thursday and has played at each full-season minor league affiliate this season.

Game five of the six-game road series in Tennessee is on Saturday night at Smokies Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT with RHP David Fletcher (0-1, 4.67) starting for Mississippi against RHP Matthew Thompson (1-3, 4.66) for Tennessee. Coverage begins at 5:45 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half, June 25-30, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The series features a Blues & Brews Replica Jersey Giveaway on Friday, June 28, Disability Awareness Night, Special Jersey Auction on Saturday, June 29, and Post-Game Fireworks presented by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.